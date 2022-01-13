Capitol Police arrest woman with guns who said she wanted to discuss Jan. 6

A heavily armed woman who "wanted to talk about information she had about January 6" was arrested outside Capitol Police headquarters, the department said Thursday.

Why it matters: There have been continued concerns about safety and security at the Capitol in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack and several subsequent incidents.

Driving the news: Michigan resident Kery Lynn McAttee was arrested Wednesday while parked in a no-parking zone at the USCP headquarters nearby the Capitol, the USCP said in a statement.