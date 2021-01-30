Sign up for our daily briefing

Capitol Hill "fortress" divides D.C. residents

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visits National Guard troops deployed at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 29. Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Residents in neighborhoods surrounding the U.S. Capitol are wrestling with "life in a fortress" — as fences and checkpoints guarded by thousands of National Guard members have gone up since a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The new security is not going away anytime soon, as National Guard members will continue to support local law enforcement in the city through at least mid-March and Capitol Police have suggested making the fencing around the Capitol permanent.

What they're saying: District of Columbia Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Thursday said she opposes permanent fencing and additional troops in the city.

  • "When the time is right, the fencing around the White House and U.S. Capitol, just like the plywood we’ve seen on our businesses for too long, will be taken down," the mayor tweeted.

The big picture: Some Capitol Hill residents have rallied behind the National Guard members, bringing them snacks and hot coffee, while other locals have avoided the encampments entirely, according to the Post.

  • Before the Capitol riot, experts warned that D.C. is becoming a hotbed for political violence as confrontations between far-right extremists and counter-protesters skyrocketed throughout 2020.

Jacob Knutson
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol Police officer who died after pro-Trump riot will lie in honor

A vigil honoring United States Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 28. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died in early January from injuries sustained while responding to the siege on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Friday evening.

Why it matters: Lying in honor is a final tribute reserved only for private citizens who have rendered distinguished service to the nation, according to the Architect of the Capitol.

Jacob Knutson
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

2 Proud Boys members charged with conspiracy related to pro-Trump Capitol riot

A person carrying a Proud Boys flag in Richmond, Virginia, on Jan. 18. Photo: Eze Amos/Getty Images

Two members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, were indicted Friday on federal charges for conspiring to obstruct law enforcement from protecting the U.S. Capitol during the pro-Trump siege on Jan. 6, the Department of Justice announced.

The state of play: Dominic Pezzola, 43, and William Pepe, 31, removed temporary metal barricades erected by the Capitol Police to control access to the Capitol, and stole property belonging to Capitol Police officers, per the indictment.

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: CDC orders mask mandate for planes and public transportation.
  2. Vaccine: We're selling the coronavirus vaccine short — J&J says its one-shot vaccine is 66% effective against moderate to severe COVID — Teachers want the vaccine, but they'll have to wait.
  3. Economy: The state of the U.S. economy after one year of the coronavirus.
  4. World: Science helps New Zealand avoid another coronavirus lockdownGermany to impose travel restrictions to curb spread of coronavirus variants.
  5. Sports: Inside ESPN's pandemic-era NBA broadcast.
