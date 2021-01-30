Capitol Hill "fortress" divides D.C. residents

Residents in neighborhoods surrounding the U.S. Capitol are wrestling with "life in a fortress" — as fences and checkpoints guarded by thousands of National Guard members have gone up since a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The new security is not going away anytime soon, as National Guard members will continue to support local law enforcement in the city through at least mid-March and Capitol Police have suggested making the fencing around the Capitol permanent.

What they're saying: District of Columbia Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Thursday said she opposes permanent fencing and additional troops in the city.

"When the time is right, the fencing around the White House and U.S. Capitol, just like the plywood we’ve seen on our businesses for too long, will be taken down," the mayor tweeted.

The big picture: Some Capitol Hill residents have rallied behind the National Guard members, bringing them snacks and hot coffee, while other locals have avoided the encampments entirely, according to the Post.