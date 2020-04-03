47 mins ago - Economy & Business

Cannes Lions ad festival canceled due to coronavirus

Sara Fischer

Photo: Richard Bord/Getty Images for Cannes Lions

Cannes Lions, the advertising industry's biggest awards show and gathering, has been officially canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak — after initially being postponed to late October.

Why it matters: The festival in southern France serves as a mid-year meeting point for top advertising and media executives around the world.

What they're saying: "As the impact from COVID-19 continues to be felt across the world on consumers and our customers across the marketing, creative and media industries, it has become clear to us our customers’ priorities have shifted to the need to protect people, to serve consumers with essential items and to focus on preserving companies, society and economies," festival organizers said in a statement Friday.

The big picture: Even if the festival still took place, many businesses would likely need to pull back their investments, given how bleak the ad market has been.

  • Analysts expect overall global ad revenue to be down roughly 4.4% for 2020 because of coronavirus — excluding cyclical events like the 2020 presidential election.

What's next: The festival organizers said that the next edition of the festival will be take place in June 2021.

Rashaan Ayesh

Glastonbury Festival canceled due to coronavirus outbreak

Photo: Andrew Hasson/Getty Images

The Glastonbury Festival, the largest music festival in the U.K., announced Wednesday that it had canceled its yearly iteration — due to be headlined by Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift — amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The state of play: The event, which would have celebrated its 50th anniversary, was expecting at least 200,000 people. It's one of many festivals around the world impacted by coronavirus, as Coachella, the premier festival in the U.S., has also been postponed until October.

Sara Fischer

Tech giants set to lose billions in ad revenue in virus shutdown

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Tech giants like Google, Facebook and others are expected to lose billions of advertising dollars this year thanks to economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, analysts say.

Why it matters: The losses aren't expected to cripple these companies, but they will put a dent in the otherwise unprecedented growth that several have experienced for the past few years.

Axios

Netflix and Apple the latest to pull out of SXSW over coronavirus concerns

The 2019 SXSW Conference at Paramount Theatre, Austin, Texas, March 2019. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW

Netflix is the latest big name to withdraw from this month's South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, amid concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, the streaming giant confirmed to Axios Wednesday night.

Details: Apple told Axios earlier in the evening that it was withdrawing from the event.

