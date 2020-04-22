16 mins ago - Sports

Canada's role in the return of pro sports after coronavirus

Kendall Baker

Photo: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

President Trump has spoken regularly about the return of sports. But in Canada, where large gatherings have been banned through August in much of the country, there's less urgency to bring them back.

Why it matters: Canada is home to 12 franchises that are part of North America's five major sports leagues, all currently weighing how and when to resume play.

  • NBA (1): Toronto Raptors
  • MLB (1): Toronto Blue Jays
  • MLS (3): Montreal Impact, Toronto FC, Vancouver Whitecaps
  • NHL (7): Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets

Driving the news: Representatives from all four leagues said they have "open lines of communication" with Canadian officials, but that serious discussions about holding games in Canada have yet to occur, per NYT.

What to watch: Leagues have considered playing games in one centralized location without fans, an idea Anthony Fauci supports and one that would remove any Canadian obstacles.

  • Yes, but: Let's be honest — the "bubble" concept has major holes and is, quite frankly, not even worth taking seriously until a league releases an actual plan for how it would work.

Go deeper: Coronavirus causes delay in WNBA season and training camps

Go deeper

Kendall Baker

Coronavirus projected to cancel half of 2020's live sporting events

Data: Two Circles; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Only 53% of the major sports events originally scheduled for 2020 are likely to take place this year, according to new projections from sports marketing agency Two Circles.

Go deeperArrowApr 21, 2020 - Sports
Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Oil prices continued to slide in Asian trading Wednesday, as the novel coronavirus causes an unprecedented demand crash. The Brent crude futures fell 13% to $16.82 a barrel and the June contract for West Texas Intermediate dropped 3% to $11.20 a barrel, per CNBC.

The big picture: Several countries and regions in Europe, Asia and the U.S. are beginning to ease lockdown restrictions. But the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine progress.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 7 hours ago - Health
Dave Lawler

Poll: Voters worry Trump has made America less respected

Trump at the G7. Photo: Jesco Denzel /Bundesregierung via Getty Images

A poll designed to test President Trump’s vulnerabilities on foreign policy finds that 56% of voters in 12 battleground states believe he has made America less respected in the world, compared to 31% who say America is now more respected.

By the numbers: Among the 16% of voters who remain undecided ahead of November’s election, 59% agree that Trump is making the U.S. less respected, compared to 16% who say the U.S. is now more respected.

Go deeperArrowApr 20, 2020 - World