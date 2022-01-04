Sign up for our daily briefing

Canada, First Nations reach deal over discriminatory child welfare system

Shawna Chen

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Tk'emlups the Secwepemc First Nation in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada on Oct. 18. Photo: Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Canada announced Tuesday that it has reached agreements in principle totaling CA$40 billion ($31.5 billion) to compensate Indigenous children who were forced into foster care and reform the welfare system.

Why it matters: Indigenous communities have said for years that the government's underfunding of First Nations child and family services is discriminatory and causes irreparable harm. The dispute has led to a human rights complaint and several lawsuits.

Catch up quick: In 2016, the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal found that Indigenous children "suffer adverse impacts" in the welfare system "only because of their race and/or national or ethnic origin."

  • The tribunal ordered the federal government to pay the maximum fine under Canadian law of CA$40,000 ($31,000) for each child removed from their home, the Guardian notes.
  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced criticism for seeking judicial review of the ruling, per the Washington Post.
  • The government announced last month it would pursue a settlement instead of continuing to appeal.

Details: Per the agreements in principle, announced Tuesday, about half of the money will go toward First Nations children who were removed from their homes between April 1, 1991 and March 31, 2022.

  • The other half will be set aside for pursuing long-term reform of the First Nations Child and Family Services program, including funding to support young adults aging out of the system.
  • 52.2% of children in foster care are Indigenous, but they make up only 7.7% of the child population, according to Canada's 2016 census.

Worth noting: The agreement comes after hundreds of Indigenous children's remains were found at former residential school sites last year.

What they're saying: "No compensation amount can make up for the trauma people have experienced, but these Agreements-in-Principle acknowledge to survivors and their families the harm and pain caused by the discrimination in funding and services," Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu said in a statement.

  • "We are aware that reaching this milestone has been a long time coming for families who were torn apart, and we know that our work is not done," added Marc Miller, the minister of crown–Indigenous relations.
  • "We will continue working with the Parties so that future generations of First Nations children will never face the same injustices - and can thrive, surrounded by their loved ones, languages and cultures."

Jonathan Swan
15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Jan. 6 committee to request Sean Hannity's cooperation

Sean Hannity. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee is preparing to ask Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity for his voluntary cooperation with its investigation of the assault on the U.S. Capitol, a source with direct knowledge of the plans tells Axios.

Why it matters: Hannity is one of the most prominent media figures in America and was a close adviser to Donald Trump throughout his presidency. The committee revealed last month that Hannity texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the riot to urge him to get Trump to stop his supporters.

Emily PeckCourtenay Brown
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November

Expand chart
Data: BLS; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November, according to government data released Tuesday morning.

Why it matters: The numbers, from the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, are the latest sign that the job market is red hot for workers, particularly for employees in lower wage industries.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: CDC shortens Pfizer booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — America's health system under pressure from Omicron — Vaccines and prior infections likely prevent severe Omicron disease.
  2. Politics: Judge blocks Pentagon from punishing Navy Seals who refused vaccine — Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation.
  3. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  4. World: China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher — South Africa eases restrictions, says Omicron peak has passed — COVAX head: Focusing solely on boosters is a "dangerous mistake."
  5. Variant tracker
