32 mins ago - World

Trudeau announces ban on assault-style weapons in Canada

Marisa Fernandez

Photo: Dave Chan/AFP via Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that the government would immediately ban the use and trade of roughly 1,500 different kinds of assault-style weapons, including the AR-15 variant that has been used in many U.S. mass shootings, reports The Globe and Mail.

Why it matters: 22 people died during a rampage in Nova Scotia last month — and 13 were killed by gunfire, per CNN, making it one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history. While authorities have not revealed the weapons used during that incident, the ban does include them as well.

  • The order doesn't outright ban the ownership of such weapons, though Trudeau said it was "closing the market for military grade assault weapons in Canada."
  • It has a two-year amnesty period for current owners of the weapons, as well as a compensation program that will require parliamentary approval.
  • For now, the weapons can only be transported for export, return or deactivation, though there are limited circumstances where they can also be used to hunt.

What they're saying: "Canadians need more than thoughts and prayers. ... There is no use —and no place — for such weapons in Canada," Trudeau said.

Go deeper: America's 22 deadliest modern mass shootings

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,303,296 — Total deaths: 235,290 — Total recoveries — 1,039,588Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 1,082,411 — Total deaths: 63,127 — Total recoveries — 159,663 — Total tested: 6,322,198Map.
  3. Trump: What the president wants to signal with his Lincoln Memorial town hall.
  4. Public health: CDC tracked nearly 5,000 coronavirus cases in meat processing facilities.
  5. Federal government: DOJ probes doctor whose hydroxychloroquine claims were touted by Sean Hannity.
  6. Business: Popeyes' chicken sandwich boosts growth despite coronavirus.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Marisa Fernandez

CDC tracked nearly 5,000 coronavirus cases in meat processing facilities

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Nearly 5,000 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths have occurred in 115 meat and poultry processing facilities across the U.S., data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show.

Why it matters: The federal government has ordered meatpacking plants to remain open to keep America's food supply chain intact. But the data reveal worker safety is jeopardized when companies don't drastically change the work culture and provide protective equipment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Margaret Harding McGill

Lawmakers threaten to compel Bezos to testify in antitrust probe

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A bipartisan group of House Judiciary lawmakers is demanding Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos testify before them following a Wall Street Journal report detailing his company's use of third-party sellers' data to develop competing in-house products.

Why it matters: Amazon has been a lifeline for many people during the coronavirus pandemic, but the company remains the target of multiple antitrust probes — and has invited fresh scrutiny with revelations like those chronicled in the Journal.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow3 hours ago - Technology