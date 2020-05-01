Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that the government would immediately ban the use and trade of roughly 1,500 different kinds of assault-style weapons, including the AR-15 variant that has been used in many U.S. mass shootings, reports The Globe and Mail.

Why it matters: 22 people died during a rampage in Nova Scotia last month — and 13 were killed by gunfire, per CNN, making it one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history. While authorities have not revealed the weapons used during that incident, the ban does include them as well.

The order doesn't outright ban the ownership of such weapons, though Trudeau said it was "closing the market for military grade assault weapons in Canada."

It has a two-year amnesty period for current owners of the weapons, as well as a compensation program that will require parliamentary approval.

For now, the weapons can only be transported for export, return or deactivation, though there are limited circumstances where they can also be used to hunt.

What they're saying: "Canadians need more than thoughts and prayers. ... There is no use —and no place — for such weapons in Canada," Trudeau said.

Go deeper: America's 22 deadliest modern mass shootings