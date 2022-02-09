Sign up for our daily briefing

Women are running for office, but not nearly as much as men

Stef W. Kight
Data: Brookings; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Despite a rise in female candidates winning elections and filling congressional seats, a recent survey found female professionals are still less likely to consider running for elected office than their male counterparts.

By the numbers: Among men with work backgrounds common for political candidates, 60% said they've considered running for office. The same was true for only 40% of women, according to new survey findings published by the Brookings Institution.

  • Three times over the past 20 years, researchers have surveyed around 4,000 lawyers, businesspeople, educators and political activists.
  • They've asked them about their interest in running for elected positions as part of the Citizen Political Ambition Study.
  • In 2001, 2011 and 2021, 16% to 18% more male than female respondents said they'd considered running for office.
  • The gap persisted despite the rise of powerful female politicians during that time, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Between the lines: The survey discovered differences between how men and women perceived their qualifications, despite working in the same fields, Brookings points out.

  • More than a third of the men surveyed said they felt “very qualified” to run for office, compared to only one in five of the women.
  • On the other hand, the women were three times as likely to rate themselves “not at all qualified."

TuAnh Dam
7 mins ago - Sports

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out of second Olympic event

Mikaela Shiffrin. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

U.S. alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out of her second race at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday, failing to complete her run in the women's slalom.

Driving the news: Shiffrin also crashed in her first event, the women's giant slalom, on Monday.

Alexi McCammond
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Cori Bush isn't backing down on "defund the police" slogan

Rep. Cori Bush. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) says she's not going to stop using the slogan "defund the police" ahead of this fall's midterms — even though some of her colleagues have made that request.

Why it matters: Progressives — and that slogan specifically — were blamed for Democratic losses in 2020. The 2022 midterms are even more challenging, yet Bush said during an hourlong conversation with Black reporters that she's sticking to her activist roots.

Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - World

Ukraine's fate linked to vague accords

French President Emmanuel Macron poses with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Tuesday. Photo: Ukrainian Presidency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

After shuttling from Moscow to Kyiv this week, French President Emmanuel Macron declared a set of vague, failed ceasefire agreements signed by Russia and Ukraine seven years ago are "the only path forward" to de-escalating the current crisis.

Why it matters: The Minsk Accords are, in principle, supported by Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany and the U.S. Bridging massive gaps between how each side interprets Minsk has been impossible up to now — yet it's increasingly viewed as the best chance to stave off a catastrophic war in Europe.

