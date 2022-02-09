Women are running for office, but not nearly as much as men

Despite a rise in female candidates winning elections and filling congressional seats, a recent survey found female professionals are still less likely to consider running for elected office than their male counterparts.

By the numbers: Among men with work backgrounds common for political candidates, 60% said they've considered running for office. The same was true for only 40% of women, according to new survey findings published by the Brookings Institution.

Three times over the past 20 years, researchers have surveyed around 4,000 lawyers, businesspeople, educators and political activists.

They've asked them about their interest in running for elected positions as part of the Citizen Political Ambition Study.

In 2001, 2011 and 2021, 16% to 18% more male than female respondents said they'd considered running for office.

The gap persisted despite the rise of powerful female politicians during that time, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Between the lines: The survey discovered differences between how men and women perceived their qualifications, despite working in the same fields, Brookings points out.