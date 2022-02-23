Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Activision will not release a mainline, premium Call of Duty game in 2023, the series' first interruption of its annual release cadence since 2005, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: A skip in the hit franchise wouldn't just cost Activision Blizzard some short-term revenue but would be felt deeply by video game retailers.

But it would also likely result in a better Call of Duty in 2024.

Activision has announced a new premium Call of Duty for 2022 as well as a new version of its free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone for an unspecified date.

What they're saying: Activision didn't exactly deny Bloomberg's report.

“We have an exciting slate of premium and free-to-play Call of Duty experiences for this year, next year and beyond. Reports of anything otherwise are incorrect," a rep told Axios before going silent when asked to address things more clearly.

Between the lines: The delay is a reaction to the underperformance of last November's Call of Duty: Vanguard, Bloomberg reports.

The slump is relative, as Vanguard was still the top-selling game in the U.S. in 2021, continuing the series' 13-year chart-topping streak, according to sales tracker NPD.

"For retail in particular, losing a new premium Call of Duty release would be quite a challenge," NPD analyst Mat Piscatella told Axios, noting that the lack of big CoD could also impact sales of headsets and other accessories.

"While other Call of Duty products such as remasters, repackaged games from the catalog, or even packaged versions of digital content for Call of Duty: Warzone could help fill the void, it would be extremely difficult to replace a new mainline Call of Duty release, particularly in the holiday window."

Yes, but: Annual Call of Duty releases have become too much for developers and some fans.

Activision's studios work around the clock to turn the games out, while fans struggle to keep up.

"Our social media tracker regularly picks up discontent when a new title launches, as some gamers would like to keep playing the older one," Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz noted to investors.

What's next: Activision could still have a big 2023.

The company had expected a massive $2.5 billion revenue jump for 2023 according to estimates prepared in November, downgraded to $2 billion in January after Vanguard struggled.

That indicates confidence Overwatch 2, Diablo IV and maybe some other big titles are slated for release that year.

