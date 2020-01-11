California sees drop in youth population, Texas sees a jump

California's youth population dropped by more than 400,000 throughout the past 10 years to 8.9 million young people, attributed, in part, to a drop in immigrant inflows and the state’s lowest birth rate in history, Bloomberg reports, citing the latest Census data.
The big picture: The youth slump is a trend across the U.S., where 30 states noted a dip in the under-18 age group between 2010 and 2019, newly released data shows.
Meanwhile: At the other end of the spectrum, Texas's youth population rose from 6.9 million in 2010 to 7.4 million as of 2019.
- The state has one of the highest birth rates in the country, and "strong in-migration from places like California and New York and rising immigration from Asia," per Bloomberg.
Why it matters: Changing demographics can impact a state's political leaning and economy, especially as the federal government prepares for the 2020 Census. California has never lost a House seat, but could this November given the population shifts, per Bloomberg.
Go deeper: Census data projects shift in states' congressional power