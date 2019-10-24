Stories

California fires multiply

In this image, a tree and a crumbling structure, both on fire, fall to the ground in the dark
A burning structure collapses during the Kincade fire in Geyserville, California on Oct. 24. Photo: REUTERS/Stephen Lam TPX Images of the Day

Nearly 40,000 acres have burned in California from 12 ongoing fires, the earliest of which began in September, the Los Angeles Times reports. Five of those fires started Thursday.

What's happening: The Kincade fire, which sparked on Thursday and has already blazed through 10,000 acres — largely in Northern California‘a wine country — and caused 2,000 people to evacuate, is currently the second largest fire in the state. Many evacuated in darkness after PG&E shut Sonoma County's power off on Wednesday.

What's next: High offshore winds and extremely dry air — prime conditions for sparks to ignite — are expected to increase in Southern California through Friday, per the Washington Post. Strong winds could persist into the weekend.

The big picture: Last year, California endured its deadliest fire in history, which took 42 lives and burned thousands of homes and businesses across the state.

