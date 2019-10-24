Nearly 40,000 acres have burned in California from 12 ongoing fires, the earliest of which began in September, the Los Angeles Times reports. Five of those fires started Thursday.

What's happening: The Kincade fire, which sparked on Thursday and has already blazed through 10,000 acres — largely in Northern California‘a wine country — and caused 2,000 people to evacuate, is currently the second largest fire in the state. Many evacuated in darkness after PG&E shut Sonoma County's power off on Wednesday.