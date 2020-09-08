1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

California wildfires: PG&E's intentional outages add to misery

Ben Geman, author of Generate

PG&E crews in Santa Cruz, Calif., as the CZU August Lightning Complex fire burns on Aug., 22. Photo: Karl Mondon/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

California power giant Pacific Gas & Electric is imposing intentional outages to prevent extreme weather from igniting new wildfires in the state already facing widespread blazes.

Driving the news: The company announced shut-offs Monday night expected to affect 172,000 customers in parts of 22 counties and tribal communities.

  • The utility cited forecasts through Wednesday morning of "widespread, severely dry conditions and strong, gusty winds that create critical fire weather with high ignition risk."
  • However, the company said distributed generation and other tactics will allow about 69,000 customers and several medical facilities to maintain power.
  • More than 500,000 people overall could be impacted, per WSJ.

The big picture: The new outages are just the latest woes in a state facing a brutal summer of extreme heat and bad fires.

  • The state's grid manager imposed rolling blackouts last month amid high demand, but was able to avoid repeating that step in recent days as it urged people to ease consumption.

Why it matters: Beyond the immediate danger and misery, the state is feeling the effects of climate change, which worsens extreme heat and also is one of the forces fueling western wildfires.

What they're saying: The Washington Post writes, "Michael Wehner, who researches extreme weather events at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, estimates 'climate change has caused extreme heat waves to be 3 to 4 degrees Fahrenheit warmer in California.'"

Rebecca FalconerOrion Rummler
Updated 14 hours ago - Science

Historic wildfires force national forests to close across California

A firefighter douses flames as they push toward homes during the Creek Fire in the Cascadel Woods area of unincorporated Madera County, California, on Monday. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

California's wildfires and record-breaking heat wave have forced the National Forest Service to temporarily close forests, trails and campgrounds across the state on Monday evening, the Los Angeles Times reports. All in Southern California were closed.

What's happening: Red flag warnings have been issued across California, as firefighters battle two dozen major blazes. Pacific Gas & Electric, the state's biggest utility, warned that it might cut power late Monday "to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines." Some 158,000 customers in 21 counties could be affected, including in the Bay Area, per ABC 7.

Rebecca Falconer
15 hours ago - Science

California wildfires raze a record 2 million acres

A firefighter douses flames as they push towards homes during the Creek fire in the Cascadel Woods area of unincorporated Madera County, California on Monday. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

7,563 wildfires in California have burned across 2,178,015 acres this year, killing eight people and destroying or damaging 3,867 structures as of Monday, as firefighters battle two dozen major blazes in the state, per Cal Fire.

Why it matters: It's the most land burned by wildfires in California on record. The size of land charred is 10 times bigger than New York City.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Russia's 2020 election manipulation looks a lot like 2016

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Increasing evidence shows that foreign actors, particularly Russia, are looking to exploit similar themes that were used in 2016 and in 2018 to divide the country ahead of this years' election.

Why it matters: There's now a visible pattern emerging across election cycles of which issues our country is most vulnerable to in terms of manipulation.

