Fast-moving wildfire forces mass evacuations in Los Angeles

A swiftly moving wildfire in Los Angeles County's San Fernando Valley has destroyed at least 25 homes and prompted evacuation orders for more than 100,000 people throughout Friday, the Washington Post reports.

The state of play: The Saddleridge fire erupted in Sylmar, the northernmost part of the valley, around 9 pm on Thursday, as forceful Santa Ana gusts swept through Southern California, AP writes. The flames are engulfing an estimated 800 acres per hour, and the original cause of the fire remains unknown.