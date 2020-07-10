1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

California sues Trump administration over student visa policy

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra in 2019. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over guidance released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement this week that could force some foreign students to leave the U.S.

Why it matters: California is the first state to challenge the administration's rule, which amid the coronavirus pandemic, requires international college students to "depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status," Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement.

What they're saying: "Shame on the Trump administration for risking not only the education opportunities for students who earned the chance to go to college but now their health and well-being as well,” Becerra said Thursday, according to NBC News.

The big picture: The lawsuit marks the 86th legal action the state of California has filed against the Trump administration, per NBC, and comes one day after Harvard and MIT filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security to block the federal guidance.

  • Nearly 100 members of Congress signed a letter led by Massachusetts Democrats Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley on Thursday asking the administration to reconsider the guidance.
  • "The proposed policy throws the lives of hundreds of thousands of students, and the operations of hundreds of colleges and universities, into uncertainty just weeks before the start of the fall term, to the detriment of the United States and its institutions of higher education," the letter reads.

Orion Rummler
Updated Jul 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Harvard and MIT sue Trump administration over rule barring foreign students from online classes

A Harvard Law School graduate on campus before attending an online graduation ceremony on May 28. Photo: Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Harvard and MIT on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security to block federal guidance that would largely bar foreign college students from taking classes if their universities move classes entirely online in the fall.

The big picture: Colleges, which often rely heavily on tuition from international students, face a unique challenge to safely get students back to class during the coronavirus pandemic. Some elite institutions, like Harvard, have already made the decision to go virtual.

Stef W. Kight
Jul 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Foreign students could be forced to leave U.S. if colleges move online

Harvard University campus. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Foreign college students could be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer schools if their universities move classes entirely online this fall, according to guidance released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Monday.

Why it matters: Several U.S. colleges and universities — most recently Harvard — have announced plans to move most or all courses online this fall due to coronavirus concerns. Many institutions rely heavily on tuition from international students.

Alexi McCammond
46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden and Trump point fingers over "buy American" proposals

Joe Biden at a campaign event in Wilmington, DE. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump and Joe Biden are going back and forth over the former vice president's "buy American" economic proposal, which Trump claims Biden "plagiarized" from him.

Why it matters: Biden is directly challenging Trump and his "America First" agenda with the release of his latest plan, focused on economic recovery and re-investing in American manufacturing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

