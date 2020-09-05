California is expected to see a "deadly heat wave" from Friday to Monday over Labor Day weekend that could fuel wildfires throughout the state, per the National Weather Service.

Why it matters: The heat wave comes after a gust of cooler temperatures gave California a lifeline last week, quelling blazes that had scorched the state. Thousands of residents have faced evacuation orders and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency last month.

This heat wave is predicted to be shorter than the initial burst that breathed life into the fires, with temperatures expected to fall again Monday, per the New York Times. The most sizzling temperatures are anticipated to take place on Sunday.

Of note: Affected areas are forecast to see low winds over the weekend, which could prevent the fires' further spread.

What to watch: Extreme heat is also expected in Utah, Nevada and Arizona.