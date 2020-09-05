47 mins ago - Science

California temperatures to skyrocket over Labor Day weekend

Photo: Dai Sugano/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

California is expected to see a "deadly heat wave" from Friday to Monday over Labor Day weekend that could fuel wildfires throughout the state, per the National Weather Service.

Why it matters: The heat wave comes after a gust of cooler temperatures gave California a lifeline last week, quelling blazes that had scorched the state. Thousands of residents have faced evacuation orders and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency last month.

  • This heat wave is predicted to be shorter than the initial burst that breathed life into the fires, with temperatures expected to fall again Monday, per the New York Times. The most sizzling temperatures are anticipated to take place on Sunday.

Of note: Affected areas are forecast to see low winds over the weekend, which could prevent the fires' further spread.

What to watch: Extreme heat is also expected in Utah, Nevada and Arizona.

Orion Rummler
20 hours ago - Health

"Mask up": Governors urge caution ahead of Labor Day weekend

Beach-goers in San Clemente, California on Sept. 2 ahead of Labor Day weekend. Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Democratic and Republican governors on Friday urged residents to adhere to basic coronavirus mitigation strategies, like washing hands and wearing a mask, during the Labor Day weekend.

Why it matters: 18 states saw rising coronavirus caseloads over the last week, including seven where daily infections were up by more than 50%, per a weekly Axios tracker.

Axios
Updated 8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 26,674,386 — Total deaths: 875,739 — Total recoveries: 17,770,591Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 6,210,699 — Total deaths: 187,874 — Total recoveries: 2,283,454 — Total tests: 81,293,103Map.
  3. Politics: Pence: White House, Congress reach deal to avoid government shutdown — "Mask up": Governors urge caution ahead of Labor Day weekend.
  4. World: Pope to take first trip since coronavirus lockdown — Pandemic is erasing a decade of global progress in child mortality rates.
  5. Sports: 77 of 130 major college football teams to play this season.
  6. World: India surpasses 4 million coronavirus cases.
Eileen Drage O'Reilly
5 hours ago - Health

Pandemic is threatening a decade of progress in child mortality rates

Data: PATH estimates from disrupted maternal, newborn and child health services, drawing on modeling from Lancet Global Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

Within a mere eight months, COVID-19 has damaged years of global progress in children's health and other areas by disrupting essential health services in many countries.

Why it matters: These disrupted services will result in a myriad of near- and long-term health problems. The global health organization PATH points to a projected increase in deaths in children under the age of 5 that could erase up to a decade of progress, according to preliminary findings shared first with Axios.

