California governor calls for heightened measures to battle coronavirus

Kia Kokalitcheva

Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newson announced new guidelines on Sunday designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including a call for self-isolation among residents 65 and over and those with chronic conditions, as well as the closing of all bars, wineries and pubs.

Why it matters: California is the most populous state in the country, making it imperative for it to take drastic measures to slow down the spread of the virus.

Highlights:

  • Newsom also called for restaurants to cut their occupancy rates by half to avoid unsafe crowding.
  • Nursing home visits will now be limited to end-of-life visits given the heightened risks of the elderly.
  • The state will also be ramping up efforts to help people who are homeless and unsheltered, including adding more shelters and trailers.
  • He added that 51% of the state's school districts are now closed, which means that about 85% of the state's students will not be going to school come Monday.

Yes, but: These are not government-mandated orders. Newsom said he expects these recommendations will be broadly followed across the state and that he does have the ability to escalate enforcement.

Marisa FernandezOrion Rummler

California coronavirus: Latest case has no recent history of international travel

Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A new case of the novel coronavirus in California was announced on Friday after Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that 33 people had tested positive for the virus, noting the risk to the public remains low.

What's new: An adult woman with chronic health conditions in Santa Clara County who "did not recently travel overseas" or come into contact with anyone known to be ill was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus on Friday by CDC and California Department of Public Health officials.

Rebecca Falconer

U.S. coronavirus cases top 1,000 as states scramble to curb the spread

A stretcher is moved from an AMR ambulance to the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Washington state. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. soared to 1,037 and the death toll to at least 31 by early Wednesday, per data from Johns Hopkins and state health departments.

The big picture: Nearly 40 states had reported cases by Tuesday and at least 12 have declared a state of emergency — Washington, California, New York, Oregon, Kentucky, Maryland, Utah, Colorado, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Florida and Michigan — which reported its first two cases on Tuesday evening.

Rebecca Falconer

Washington schools shut as Gov. Inslee seeks $100M to fight coronavirus

A health care worker prepares to transport a patient on a stretcher into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland, Feb. 29, Kirkland, Washington. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) told a news conference Monday he directed officials to ask the state legislature to designate $100 million from this year's budget to help fight the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: The state is at the center of the U.S. outbreak. All six of the deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. have occurred in Washington state. Four of those who died were residents of the Life Care Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland in King County. Several of the 18 coronavirus infections in the state are residents of the nursing home.

