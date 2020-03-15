California governor calls for heightened measures to battle coronavirus
Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
California Gov. Gavin Newson announced new guidelines on Sunday designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including a call for self-isolation among residents 65 and over and those with chronic conditions, as well as the closing of all bars, wineries and pubs.
Why it matters: California is the most populous state in the country, making it imperative for it to take drastic measures to slow down the spread of the virus.
Highlights:
- Newsom also called for restaurants to cut their occupancy rates by half to avoid unsafe crowding.
- Nursing home visits will now be limited to end-of-life visits given the heightened risks of the elderly.
- The state will also be ramping up efforts to help people who are homeless and unsheltered, including adding more shelters and trailers.
- He added that 51% of the state's school districts are now closed, which means that about 85% of the state's students will not be going to school come Monday.
Yes, but: These are not government-mandated orders. Newsom said he expects these recommendations will be broadly followed across the state and that he does have the ability to escalate enforcement.