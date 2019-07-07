California Gov. Newsom: Trump wants to help with quake recovery

President Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) have set aside political disagreements to work together as the state recovers from 2 earthquakes in as many days, according to Newsom, who says Trump called him to express commitment to helping in recovery efforts, AP reports.
"There’s no question we don’t agree on everything, but one area where there’s no politics, where we work extremely well together, is our response to emergencies. He’s committed in the long haul, the long run, to help support the rebuilding efforts."
