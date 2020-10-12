2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

California GOP installed ballot drop boxes deemed illegal by election officials

Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California's Republican Party has acknowledged that it owns unauthorized ballot drop boxes that state election officials have deemed illegal, AP first reported.

Driving the news: California's secretary of state was forced to issue a memo on Sunday telling county registrars that the unofficial drop boxes were illegal after there were several reports of unauthorized boxes in Fresno, Los Angeles and Orange counties, AP reported.

  • Jordan Tygh, a regional field director for the California Republican Party, tweeted a photo of himself next to an unauthorized drop box last week, raising concerns about the use of the boxes, the Orange County Register reported.
  • Freedom’s Way Baptist Church in the Los Angeles area also incorrectly labeled a drop box as "official," per KCAL 9.

What they're saying: California GOP spokesperson Hector Barajas told AP on Monday the party owns the boxes.

  • He declined to say how many there are and their locations, the news agency added.
  • In an emailed statement to Axios, Barajas claimed that the state’s law governing so-called ballot harvesting allows a group to collect and return ballots. "The Democrat anger is overblown when state law allows organizations, volunteers or campaign workers to collect completed ballots and drop them off at polling places or election offices," Barajas said.
  • "If Democrats are so concerned with ballot harvesting, they are the ones who wrote the legislation, voted for it, and [former] Gov. Jerry Brown signed it into law. California Republicans would be happy to do away with ballot harvesting," he added.

The bottom line: "Unofficial ballot drop boxes are prohibited — third party ballot collections are allowed, but a voter must designate someone to return their ballot on their behalf," the Orange County Registrar of Voters said in a press release on Monday.

  • “It's important for groups, or individuals, to understand that attempting to post or install unofficial ballot drop boxes is in violation of state law," Neal Kelley, of the Orange County's Registrar of Voters, added.

Kia Kokalitcheva
Oct 8, 2020 - Economy & Business

The gig economy is on the ballot

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Prop 22 is shaping up to be California's most expensive ballot question ever, and its outcome could upend a gig economy business model that's attracted hundreds of billions of investment dollars.

The state of play: Prop 22, supported by such companies as DoorDash and Uber, is favored in most recent polling. But it's no sure bet, due to a large chunk of still undecided voters.

Kia Kokalitcheva
12 hours ago - Technology

Gig companies face criticism over California campaign tactics

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Gig companies backing a California ballot measure that would let them continue to classify drivers as contractors face increasing criticism for some of the tactics they are funding.

Why it matters: Passing the proposition is the only way for ride-hailing and delivery gig companies to continue operating as they have been after California passed a law requiring them to treat their workers as employees.

Fadel Allassan
41 mins ago - Health

White House physician says Trump has tested negative with COVID rapid test

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump tested negative for COVID-19 with an Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen test "on consecutive days," according to a memo from White House physician Sean Conley shared by press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Conley did not specify what days Trump tested negative.

The state of play: The memo comes days after Conley said Trump had met the "CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation" and "is no longer considered a transmission risk to others."

