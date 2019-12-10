California is fining CVS a record $3.6 million for failing to redeem deposits on recyclable bottles and cans in some locations, regulator CalRecycle said in a statement Tuesday.

Why it matters: CVS is the largest pharmacy health care provider in the U.S. CalRecycle said it filed the enforcement action against the firm last week after finding that 81 of CVS Pharmacy's 848 California stores hadn't redeemed the recyclables or paid an alternative $100 daily fee as required.

What they're saying: CVS said in a statement to MarketWatch the company is "committed to contributing to healthier, more sustainable communities and we are currently reviewing the state of California’s filing."

CalRecycle said the company is entitled to an evidentiary hearing.

