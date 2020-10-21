54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

California diving boat captain found responsible for fatal fire

An FBI officer speaking with California police near a Long Beach Police vessel in Santa Barbara, California, in September 2019. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday ruled that Jerry Boylan, the captain of the ship Conception, was at fault for a fire that killed 33 passengers and one crew member in September 2019 after failing to post a roving night watchman aboard the vessel, AP reports.

Why it matters: The fire was one of the deadliest catastrophes in modern U.S. maritime history. Authorities have been unable to determine the cause of the blaze because the boat burned and sank.

  • Officials further held the Coast Guard responsible for failing to enforce that requirement and recommended it build a program to ensure vessel with overnight passengers have watchman.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Americans feel Trump's sickness makes him harder to trustFlorida breaks record for in-person early voting — McConnell urges White House not to strike stimulus deal before election — Republican senators defend Fauci as Trump escalates attacks.
  2. Health: The next wave is gaining steam.
  3. Education: Schools haven't become hotspots — University of Michigan students ordered to shelter-in-place.
  4. World: Ireland moving back into lockdown — Argentina becomes 5th country to report 1 million infections.
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Report: Goldman to settle DOJ probe into Malaysia's 1MDB for over $2B

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Goldman Sachs has agreed with the Department of Justice to pay over $2 billion for the bank's role in Malaysia's multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB, Bloomberg first reported.

Why it matters: The settlement, expected to be announced within days, would allow Goldman Sachs to avoid a criminal conviction in the U.S. over the bribery and money laundering scandal that saw three of its former bankers banned for life from the banking industry by the Federal Reserve Board.

4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump threatens to post "60 Minutes" interview early after reportedly walking out

Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Oct. 19. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he was considering posting his interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" prior to airtime in order to show "what a FAKE and BIASED interview" it was, following reports that he abruptly ended the interview after 45 minutes of taping.

Why it matters: Trump has escalated his war on the media in the final stretch of his re-election campaign, calling a Reuters reporter a "criminal" this week for not reporting on corruption allegations about Hunter Biden and disparaging CNN as "dumb b*stards" for the network's ongoing coronavirus coverage.

