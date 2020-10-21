The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday ruled that Jerry Boylan, the captain of the ship Conception, was at fault for a fire that killed 33 passengers and one crew member in September 2019 after failing to post a roving night watchman aboard the vessel, AP reports.

Why it matters: The fire was one of the deadliest catastrophes in modern U.S. maritime history. Authorities have been unable to determine the cause of the blaze because the boat burned and sank.