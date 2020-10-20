8 mins ago - Health

California issues more rigid COVID-19 guidelines for theme park re-openings

Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California health officials on Tuesday told theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood that they can reopen once daily coronavirus cases in their respective counties drop below one per 100,000 people.

Why it matters: Disney and Universal, both of which hoped to reopen when their counties reached "moderate" spread, have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. Deadline reported that Universal Studios Hollywood laid off over 2,200 employees since July and Disney laid off 28,000 employees in September.

What they're saying: "There is a path forward. We don’t know when, but we know how" the parks will reopen, said California health secretary Mark Ghaly.

  • "We have proven that we can responsibly reopen, with science-based health and safety protocols strictly enforced at our theme park properties around the world," president of Disneyland Resort, Ken Potrock, responded in a statement on Tuesday.
    • "Nevertheless, the State of California continues to ignore this fact, instead mandating arbitrary guidelines that it knows are unworkable and that hold us to a standard vastly different from other reopened businesses and state-operated facilities."
  • "Pushing us into Tier Four behind other businesses that have already reopened makes no sense," president and COO of Universal Studios Hollywood, Karen Irwin, said in a statement, according to CNBC. "...Our employees are ready to go back to work and the fact that they won’t be able to do so until well into next year is shameful."

Orange County, where both Disneyland parks are located, has 4.6 cases per 100,000 people, while Los Angeles County, where Universal Studios Hollywood is, has 10.1 cases per 100,000 people, CNBC reports.

Marisa Fernandez
14 hours ago - Health

Schools haven't become COVID hotspots

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Reopened schools generally have not experienced large coronavirus outbreaks, an early sign that they may not be the super-spreaders some experts had feared.

Why it matters: Data so far suggest that schools can be safely reopened, alleviating one of the biggest and most sensitive tensions of the pandemic.

Caitlin OwensNaema Ahmed
14 hours ago - Health

The next wave of the coronavirus is gaining steam

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive is rising across the country, including in states that are also seeing a spike in cases.

Why it matters: High positivity rates indicate a worsening outbreak, and put together with the rise in cases and hospitalizations across the country, suggest that the U.S. is in bad shape.

Rebecca Falconer
17 hours ago - World

Argentina becomes 5th country to report 1 million coronavirus cases

High school students at an improvised classroom in the yard of their school in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 13. Photo: Juan Mabromata/AFP via Getty Images

Argentina's health ministry reported 12,982 new coronavirus cases Monday night, taking the country's total to 1,002,662.

Why it matters: Argentina is the fifth country to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases, after Russia (over 1.4 million), Brazil (more than 5.2 million), India (7.5-plus) and the U.S. (over 8.2 million), per Johns Hopkins. "It means one in every 45 Argentinians have had the virus," the Guardian notes. The country reported Monday that the virus had killed another 451 people, taking the death toll to over 26,000.

Editor's note: The headline of this story has been corrected to show Argentina passed 1 million cases not 5 million.