California barrels toward $5 gas

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Oil Price Information Service; Chart: Axios Visuals

California is on a collision course with $5-per-gallon gasoline.

Driving the news: The average price of unleaded fuel in the Golden State reached $4.94 on Thursday, up 17 cents in the last week and up $1.25 from a year ago.

Several regions have already topped $5, including San Francisco at $5.05 and Los Angeles-Long Beach at $5.01.

California adds about $1.36 per gallon in taxes and fees to wholesale prices, Oil Price Information Service petroleum analyst Tom Kloza tells Axios.

The big picture: The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused the price of oil to hurtle past $100 per barrel, as traders fear a disruption in Russian energy exports.

What we're watching: Will the nation top $4 per gallon? Prices averaged $3.73 on Thursday.