CNN, Fox News and MSNBC collectively averaged just under 10 million viewers in prime time last week — the week of the vice presidential debate — or 72% more than the same week in 2019, per the AP.

The state of play: Fox News' average of 4.42 million last week was up 63%, and MSNBC's 2.75 million was up 38% Meanwhile, CNN's 2.59 million was an eye-popping 172% increase.