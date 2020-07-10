2 hours ago - Economy & Business

ByteDance rethinks corporate structures for TikTok after political backlash

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

ByteDance is considering new corporate structures for its TikTok business, as it comes under political pressure in the U.S. and other countries for ties to China's government, per the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: The Beijing-based firm is the world's most valuable privately held tech company, estimated to be worth upwards of $110 billion by direct investors and $150 billion in recent secondary market trades.

  • ByteDance shareholders include General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital China, KKR, Hillhouse Capital, and Yuri Milner.

The bottom line: "ByteDance’s discussions about changing how TikTok is run are still in their early stages, but setting up an independent TikTok management board would allow a degree of autonomy from the parent company," says the Journal.

Go deeper

Scott RosenbergSara FischerMargaret Harding McGill
Jul 9, 2020 - Technology

TikTok caught in a U.S.-China vise

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

TikTok, the short-video platform popular among teens for sharing funny moments and dance moves, is getting pulled into the deadly serious geopolitical conflict between China and the U.S.

The big picture: More than any other Chinese-owned app, TikTok has found success outside of its homeland. But as the U.S. sounds security alarms and China turns the legal screws on Hong Kong, the company is fighting to prove that it's not beholden to Beijing — and to forestall a threatened ban by the Trump administration.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGill
Jul 9, 2020 - Technology

TikTok reveals content moderation stats amid growing global pressure

Sign on Beijing headquarters of TikTok parent company ByteDance. Photo: Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images

TikTok offered a detailed look at its removal of videos around the globe Thursday as the popular video-sharing app faces pressure in the U.S. and abroad over its ties to China.

The big picture: The Trump administration says it's considering a U.S. ban on TikTok, which is Chinese-owned. India last month banned the app along with more than 50 other Chinese mobile apps.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Jul 8, 2020 - Podcasts

The TikTok economy at risk

President Trump on Tuesday reiterated that the White House may consider shutting down TikTok due to security concerns over its relationship with the Chinese government, even though the company insists that its U.S. operations run independently.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the business ecosystem growing around TikTok with John Shahidi, who leads one of the U.S.'s top management and studio companies for social media influencers.