By the numbers: MLB season in review

Note: Through Sept. 26. Data: Baseball Reference; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

MLB's 60-game regular season has come to an end, and while there were slight dips in home run and strikeout average, major statistical trends mostly continued.

Trends
  • Hitting: Teams hit 1.28 HRs and struck out 8.67 times per game, both down from last season (1.39 HRs and 8.81 strikeouts) but still the second-highest marks in history. Meanwhile, batting average (.245) was the lowest it's been since 1972 (.244).
  • Pitching: Thanks to deeper bullpens and more pitcher injuries, starters averaged fewer than five innings (4.8) for the first time ever. Less experienced arms meant less control, with pitchers hitting more batters (0.46 per game) than any year since 1900.
  • Debuts: Opt outs, new roster rules and missed games due to positive tests led to 208 players making their MLB debuts — a staggering number in 60 games, given there were just 261 all of last year.
NL leaders

Hitters

  • Average: Juan Soto, WSH (.351); Freddie Freeman, ATL (.341); Marcell Ozuna, ATL (.338)
  • HR: Ozuna (18); Fernando Tatís Jr., SD (17); six tied with 16
  • RBI: Ozuna (56); Freeman (53); Manny Machado (47)

Pitchers

  • ERA: Trevor Bauer, CIN (1.73); Yu Darvish, CHC (2.01); Dinelson Lamet, SD (2.09)
  • Wins: Darvish (8); Zach Davies, SD (7); Max Fried, ATL (7)
  • Strikeouts: Jacob deGrom, NYM (104); Bauer (100); Aaron Nola, PHI (96)
AL leaders

Hitters

  • Average: D.J. LeMahieu, NYY (.364); Tim Anderson, CWS (.322); David Fletcher, LAA (.319)
  • HR: Luke Voit, NYY (22); José Abreu, CWS (19); Mike Trout, LAA (17); José Ramírez, CLE (17)
  • RBI: Abreu (60); Voit (52); Trout and Ramírez (46)

Pitchers

  • ERA: Shane Bieber, CLE (1.63); Dallas Keuchel, CWS (1.99); Chris Bassitt, OAK (2.29)
  • Wins: Bieber (8), Cole (7); Marco Gonzales, SEA (7)
  • Strikeouts: Bieber (122); Lucas Giolito, CWS (97); Gerrit Cole, NYY (94)

Of note: Bieber is the first pitcher to complete the triple crown (ERA, wins, strikeouts) since Johan Santana in 2006.

Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 33,138,963 — Total deaths: 998,380 — Total recoveries: 22,953,639Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 7,116,455 — Total deaths: 204,762 — Total recoveries: 2,766,280 — Total tests: 101,298,794Map.
  3. States: 3 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week
  4. Health: The childless vaccine — Why kids get less severe coronavirus infections.
  5. World: India the second country after U.S. to hit 6 million cases
Ashley Gold
12 mins ago - Technology

Exclusive: Where Trump and Biden stand on tech issues

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Getty Images photos: Win McNamee and Saul Loeb/AFP

Joe Biden has laid out a more concrete tech agenda whereas President Trump has focused on tax cuts and deregulation while criticizing tech firms for anti-conservative bias. That's according to a side-by-side analysis of the two candidates' tech records by the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation shared exclusively with Axios.

Why it matters: The tech industry needs to prepare for either four more years of Trump's impulsive policy approach or for a Biden administration that's likely to be critical of tech but slow to take action.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Big Tech's share of the S&P 500 reached record level in August

Reproduced from The Leuthold Group; Chart: Axios Visuals

The gap between the weighting of the five largest companies in the S&P 500 and the 300 smallest rose to the highest ever at the end of August, according to data from the Leuthold Group.

Why it matters: The concentration of wealth in a few massive U.S. tech companies has reached a scale significantly greater than it was before the dot-com bubble burst.

