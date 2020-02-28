20 mins ago - Economy & Business

Elevator deal is largest European buyout since financial crisis

Dan Primack

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Thyssenkrupp of Germany agreed to sell its elevators unit for $18.7 billion to a consortium that includes Advent International, Cinven, ADIA and the RAG Foundation.

Why it matters: This is Europe's largest buyout since before the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

  • Marketplace: The winning price approximated a bid from Finnish strategic Kone, which was hampered by German labor concerns. It was higher than a rival private equity offer from Blackstone, Carlyle and CPPIB.

The bottom line: "Once an emblem of German industrial prowess, Thyssenkrupp is fighting for survival. The company has been bruised by a slowdown in Chinese and German manufacturing, rising pension costs and falling demand for European steel," Bloomberg writes.

Go deeper: Private equity "plague" descends on Germany's elevator industry

Go deeper

Dan Primack

Private equity returns fell behind stocks over the past decade

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. private equity returns fell just below S&P 500 returns for the 10-year period ending last June, according to a report released Monday morning by Bain & Company.

Why it matters: Private equity markets itself as beating public markets over long-term time horizons, and usually providing an illiquidity premium to boot. These new performance figures not only dent such claims, but provide fresh ammunition to critics of public pension investment in private equity funds.

Go deeperArrowFeb 24, 2020 - Economy & Business
Caitlin Owens

Private equity's slow creep into doctors' offices

Photo: Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

Private-equity firms accelerated their acquisitions of doctors' practices between 2013 and 2016, according to a new JAMA study.

Why it matters: "Private equity firms expect greater than 20% annual returns, and these financial incentives may conflict with the need for longer-term investments in practice stability, physician recruitment, quality, and safety," the author writes.

Go deeperArrowFeb 19, 2020 - Health
Dan Primack

Blackstone to acquire U.K. student housing company iQ for $6 billion

Stephen Schwarzman, co-founder and CEO of Blackstone Group, on Nov. 5, 2019. Photo: Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Blackstone Group agreed to buy British student housing company iQ for $6.06 billion (£4.66 billion) from Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking and Wellcome Trust.

Why it matters: It's Britain's largest-ever private real estate acquisition, and is part of Blackstone's apparent goal to become much of the world's landlord.

Go deeperArrowFeb 26, 2020 - Economy & Business