The big picture: Fellow 2020 presidential candidate and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) told ABC News, "This whole event is a monument to his insecurity."

"I think it's very unfortunate that a nation that prides itself on democracy and unifying messages has to be exposed to his insecurity that he's trying to cover up with tanks, and it just doesn't work."

The other side: President Trump says he's honoring U.S. forces with his "Salute to America" celebration.

This article has been updated with more details, including Inslee's comments.