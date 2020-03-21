1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Businesses mobilize to support employees during coronavirus outbreak

Mike Allen

Harry Westhoff, 71, runs groceries back to his car in Teaneck, N.J., after Stop & Shop opened special morning hours for people 60-plus. Photo/John Minchillo/AP

Getting behind an idea from Andrew Ross Sorkin that excited CEOs, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce called on Congress to pass a "bridge loan" program to give federally guaranteed loans to companies with big losses from the pandemic.

How it works: The loans would include incentives for employers to maintain existing current workers at their existing pay.

  • Neil Bradley, the Chamber's executive vice president and chief policy officer, told me that the Chamber's full proposal was inspired by ideas by Sorkin, Kevin Warsh and Senate Small Business Committee Chairman Marco Rubio.

The state of play:

  • PepsiCo announced it'll provide enhanced benefits to all U.S.-based employees (including 100% pay during a 14-day quarantine) and additional compensation to U.S. frontline employees "who make, move and sell products."
  • Amazon announced it will hire 10,000 delivery and warehouse workers. The company also plans to raise pay by $2 an hour for delivery and warehouse employees through April, The Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Walmart said it plans to hire 150,000 U.S. hourly workers through the end of May, and many of the jobs will become permanent.
  • Target said it'll give a $2-an-hour wage increase to its 300,000-plus workers.
  • 7-Eleven will add 20,000 jobs.

Go deeper: Airport workers face layoffs across the U.S. as coronavirus spreads

Go deeper

Ursula Perano

Amazon seeking to hire 100,000 new workers to meet coronavirus demand

Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Amazon is planning to hire 100,000 new warehouse and delivery workers in the U.S. to meet the growing demand for online shopping amid mass business shutdowns due to the coronavirus, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has rocked the economy, exposing inequality and causing many companies to cut jobs. The $2 an hour increase in pay will be attractive to many workers, but the hiring surge means 100,000 more people will go to work and not practice social distancing.

Go deeperArrowMar 16, 2020 - Economy & Business
Ina Fried

Tech giants promise to pay hourly workers while employees telecommute

Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Twitter all told Axios on Thursday night that they plan to pay their hourly workers regular wages even as they encourage many of their staff to work from home, reducing their on-site support staffing needs.

Why it matters: While many tech employees can do their jobs remotely, large companies also have support staff that do everything from cooking their meals to driving shuttles and cleaning the office. Those workers can't do their jobs remotely, and it was not initially clear how the coronavirus response would affect them.

Go deeperArrowMar 6, 2020 - Health
Kia Kokalitcheva

Virus spread emphasizes precariousness of gig economy work

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

While a growing number of white collar companies are asking employees to work from home, gig economy companies seem to be doing little to protect workers in the face of coronavirus — though pressure is mounting for them to do more.

Why it matters: While engineers and business managers at companies like Uber and Lyft can bring their laptops home and access corporate health resources, the independent contractors who ferry passengers, hot meals and groceries, cannot. This highlights painful differences between corporate "haves" and "have-nots."

Go deeperArrowMar 7, 2020 - Economy & Business