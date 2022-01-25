Sign up for our daily briefing

Businesses brace for April tax bill as BBB stalls

Hans Nichols

Photo: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

With President Biden's Build Back Better legislation on ice, business groups are preparing to change course and use the China competitiveness bill to try to preserve some of their cherished research-and-development tax deductions.

Why it matters: By eying the United States Innovation and Competition Act (USICA) to extend the R&D deductions, companies like Amazon, Microsoft and Boeing are hoping to avoid an estimated $8 billion bill in mid-April.

  • They're also preparing for the distinct possibility Build Back Better — which includes some $800 billion in corporate tax increases — is unlikely to get back on track this spring.
  • "No one is saying Build Back Better is dead, but there's real angst about whether it gets enacted in time, or if USICA or something else moves first," said Rohit Kumar.
  • Kumar, the co-leader of PwC's national tax office, is also working with a coalition of business groups on the R&D issue.
  • "Build Back Better is still the path of least resistance, if it can get done by March,” said Kumar. “Otherwise, USICA or other measures have to be considered."

Between the lines: After Congress passed President Trump's 2017 tax reforms, businesses were able to deduct certain R&D investments in the same year they were made, instead of amortizing them over five years.

  • If Congress doesn’t restore the Section 174 one-year amortization , some companies will face their first bigger payment in mid-April, when their Q1 tax bill is due.
  • For 2022, the total cost will be close to $22 billion, followed by $37 billion in 2023.
  • Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) said: “Congress should extend full expensing for R&D costs and do it now to give businesses certainty as they make important investment decisions for 2022 and beyond."

Go deeper: The push for preserving the R&D one-year deduction for companies is similar to the bipartisan effort to extend the enhanced child tax credit for families.

  • Both the enhanced CTC and the R&D one-year deduction expired at the end of last year.
  • Their extension had been included in Biden's $1.75 trillion budget reconciliation package, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Senate Republicans scuttled it in December.

The big picture: As he looks for a bipartisan legislative victory to help him get BBB back on track, the president is pressing Congress to pass USICA.

  • “Let’s get another historic piece of bipartisan legislation done,” he said last Friday. “Let’s do it for the sake of our economic competitiveness and our national security.”
  • In June, the Senate voted 68-32 in favor of legislation that includes $52 million for domestic semiconductor manufacturing. It’s been held up in the House.
  • House Democrats plan to unveil their revamped version this week, Punchbowl News reported Monday morning.

The bottom line: There's bipartisan support in both chambers for doing something on R&D, but the timing is in doubt.

  • “This is a classic 'pain is inevitable, suffering is optional' situation,” said Kumar. “The 174 fix is going to happen; the only question is how much suffering will there be for the U.S. economy along the way?"

Lachlan Markay
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mike Pompeo shells out for media makeover

Via "Fox News Sunday"

Mike Pompeo's political action committee spent $30,000 on media training from last March to June — the most on any service beyond payroll during the first six months of 2021.

Why it matters: The former secretary of State hasn't just been losing weight but working to hone his media skills amid speculation about a possible presidential run, records show.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bipartisan infrastructure group takes on election reform

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The bipartisan group focused on updating the Electoral Count Act of 1887 is seizing on this recess period to court senators more freely.

Why it matters: The group is led by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and includes many members who helped reach the bipartisan infrastructure deal. They see themselves as the only hope of creating an election reform package able to muster 60 votes in the Senate.

Shawna Chen
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Lamborn may have misused official resources, ethics panel alleges

Rep. Doug Lamborn departs from a news conference held by the House Republican Israel Caucus on May 19, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Congressional ethics investigators said Monday there is "substantial reason" to believe that Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) misused official resources and solicited or accepted improper gifts from subordinates.

Driving the news: Lamborn's aides told investigators they were often asked to run personal errands for his wife, Jeanie Lamborn, and were at one point tasked with helping his son apply for a federal position, according to the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE). Lamborn strongly denies the allegations.

