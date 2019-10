Driving the news: The National Labor Relations Board has filed a complaint against FDRLST Media LLC, owner of the conservative-leaning news site The Federalist, for a June 2019 tweet by one of its founders suggesting that if "one of you tries to unionize I swear I'll send you back to the salt mine."

Be smart: This has been an ongoing problem:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk last Friday was ruled guilty by a California judge of violating federal labor laws when he tried to hamper union organizing via a tweet, per Ars Technica. This is far from the first time Tesla has been in hot water with labor regulators over the years.

last Friday was ruled guilty by a California judge of violating federal labor laws when he tried to hamper union organizing via a tweet, per Ars Technica. This is far from the first time Tesla has been in hot water with labor regulators over the years. Barstool Sports co-founder David Portnoy was thrown into the news cycle in August following a series of anti-union tweets that the National Labor Relations Board is now investigating.

The big picture: All of the above CEOs operate in industries with long histories of unions. Just in the last 2 years, more than 30 media companies' employees have unionized, joining existing unions of newspaper and magazine staff.

Tesla, meanwhile, stands in contrast to the big American automakers, whose employees have been unionized since the early 20th century.

Bottom line: These CEOs should know better.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that Dave Portnoy is the co-founder, not CEO of Barstool Sports.