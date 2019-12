Dating app Bumble reinstated actress Sharon Stone's account Monday after suspending it for several hours because users flagged it as fake, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: The mixup highlights how seriously dating apps are taking fraud after facing increasing scrutiny in 2019. The Federal Trade Commission is suing Tinder owner Match Group for using fake accounts to encourage users to sign up for subscriptions.

