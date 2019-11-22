Bum­ble Bee Foods, the canned seafood brand, filed for bank­ruptcy protection — crushed by the weight of legal expenses “stem­ming from its in­volve­ment in a con­spir­acy to fix prices on canned tuna,” as the Wall Street Journal reports.

The state of play: It also plans to sell its assets to Taiwan-based FCF Fishery Co. for $925 million.