A bus crashed and caught fire in western Bulgaria Tuesday, killing at least 46 people — including 12 children, officials said, per Reuters.

The big picture: 53 people were on the bus, which was traveling to North Macedonia from Turkey when it crashed on a highway near the Bulgarian village of Bosnek about 2a.m. local time, DW reports.

Seven survivors who jumped from the burning bus were in stable conditions in a hospital the Bulgarian capital Sofia, where they're being treated for burns, according to DW.

Most of the victims were tourists from North Macedonia, Reuters notes.

Investigators said they had yet to determine the cause of the crash.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to with new details, including the number of children to die in the crash, the route of the bus and further information on the survivors.