New York reaches deal for $1.4 billion Buffalo Bills stadium
The state of New York reached an agreement with Erie County and the Buffalo Bills for a $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday.
Why it matters: The new stadium would receive $850 million in state and local funding under the agreement. It would be the largest-ever taxpayer contribution for a pro football facility, per The New York Times.
By the numbers: The state will contribute $600 million to the project, while Erie County will contribute $250 million, according to a statement from Hochul's office. The remaining $550 million will be funded by the Bills and the NFL.
- As part of the agreement, the Bills will remain in Buffalo for 30 years.
What they're saying: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz noted that the share of public financing for the stadium is reduced from previous stadium deals, with the public providing about 61% of funding.
- He added: "It was essential that we entered into an agreement that ensured the team stayed in Buffalo, but was also a fair deal for the people of Erie County and New York. That is exactly the agreement that has been reached."
Between the lines: The Bills generate $27 million annually for the state of New York, Erie County and Buffalo, according to Hochul's statement.
- Over the 30-year period that the Bills will lease the stadium, revenues are expected to grow and amount to more than $1.6 billion total.
- The construction of the new stadium is also expected to produce 10,000 construction jobs, which will be filled with union labor, according to the agreement.