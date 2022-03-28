The state of New York reached an agreement with Erie County and the Buffalo Bills for a $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday.

Why it matters: The new stadium would receive $850 million in state and local funding under the agreement. It would be the largest-ever taxpayer contribution for a pro football facility, per The New York Times.

By the numbers: The state will contribute $600 million to the project, while Erie County will contribute $250 million, according to a statement from Hochul's office. The remaining $550 million will be funded by the Bills and the NFL.

As part of the agreement, the Bills will remain in Buffalo for 30 years.

What they're saying: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz noted that the share of public financing for the stadium is reduced from previous stadium deals, with the public providing about 61% of funding.

He added: "It was essential that we entered into an agreement that ensured the team stayed in Buffalo, but was also a fair deal for the people of Erie County and New York. That is exactly the agreement that has been reached."

Between the lines: The Bills generate $27 million annually for the state of New York, Erie County and Buffalo, according to Hochul's statement.