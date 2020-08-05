Brooklyn Nets pull off biggest NBA upset in 27 years

Rodions Kurucs (L) and Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot. Photo: Ashley Landis/Pool/Getty Images
The Nets pulled off the largest NBA upset in 27 years on Tuesday, beating the Bucks, 119-116, in a three-point shootout, despite missing their nine best players.
By the numbers: Brooklyn closed as consensus 19-point underdogs thanks to a makeshift roster that featured just one player, Garrett Temple, with more than four starts this season.
- 108 threes: The two teams attempted a combined 108 three-pointers, which is a new NBA record.
- 1,291 points: That's how many points the Nets' active roster had scored this season. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, who didn't play in the second half, had scored 1,762 alone.
The backdrop: The Nets' two best players, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, are sidelined with injuries; Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan and Taurean Prince tested positive for COVID-19 and skipped the restart; Wilson Chandler opted out.
- On top of that, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, and Jarrett Allen didn't play after combining for 83 points in Sunday's win over the Wizards that all but wrapped up a playoff spot.
- And 40-year-old Jamal Crawford, who was making his debut after sitting out all year, pulled his hamstring just five minutes after checking into the game.
What they're saying:
"I'll always remember where I was when I saw the Backup Backup Nets beat the best team in the NBA — unfortunately, I've been here since March, and I'll still be here next week when the Bucks kick the hell out of the Nets in the first round."— Rodger Sherman, The Ringer