Brooklyn Nets pull off biggest NBA upset in 27 years

The Nets pulled off the largest NBA upset in 27 years on Tuesday, beating the Bucks, 119-116, in a three-point shootout, despite missing their nine best players.

By the numbers: Brooklyn closed as consensus 19-point underdogs thanks to a makeshift roster that featured just one player, Garrett Temple, with more than four starts this season.

108 threes: The two teams attempted a combined 108 three-pointers, which is a new NBA record.

1,291 points: That's how many points the Nets' active roster had scored this season. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, who didn't play in the second half, had scored 1,762 alone.

The backdrop: The Nets' two best players, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, are sidelined with injuries; Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan and Taurean Prince tested positive for COVID-19 and skipped the restart; Wilson Chandler opted out.

On top of that, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, and Jarrett Allen didn't play after combining for 83 points in Sunday's win over the Wizards that all but wrapped up a playoff spot.

And 40-year-old Jamal Crawford, who was making his debut after sitting out all year, pulled his hamstring just five minutes after checking into the game.

What they're saying:

"I'll always remember where I was when I saw the Backup Backup Nets beat the best team in the NBA — unfortunately, I've been here since March, and I'll still be here next week when the Bucks kick the hell out of the Nets in the first round."

— Rodger Sherman, The Ringer