Brooklyn Nets pull off biggest NBA upset in 27 years

Rodions Kurucs (L) and Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot. Photo: Ashley Landis/Pool/Getty Images

The Nets pulled off the largest NBA upset in 27 years on Tuesday, beating the Bucks, 119-116, in a three-point shootout, despite missing their nine best players.

By the numbers: Brooklyn closed as consensus 19-point underdogs thanks to a makeshift roster that featured just one player, Garrett Temple, with more than four starts this season.

  • 108 threes: The two teams attempted a combined 108 three-pointers, which is a new NBA record.
  • 1,291 points: That's how many points the Nets' active roster had scored this season. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, who didn't play in the second half, had scored 1,762 alone.

The backdrop: The Nets' two best players, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, are sidelined with injuries; Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan and Taurean Prince tested positive for COVID-19 and skipped the restart; Wilson Chandler opted out.

  • On top of that, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, and Jarrett Allen didn't play after combining for 83 points in Sunday's win over the Wizards that all but wrapped up a playoff spot.
  • And 40-year-old Jamal Crawford, who was making his debut after sitting out all year, pulled his hamstring just five minutes after checking into the game.

What they're saying:

"I'll always remember where I was when I saw the Backup Backup Nets beat the best team in the NBA — unfortunately, I've been here since March, and I'll still be here next week when the Bucks kick the hell out of the Nets in the first round."
Rodger Sherman, The Ringer

13 members of St. Louis Cardinals test positive for coronavirus

Photo: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Seven players and six staff members from the St. Louis Cardinals have tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week, prompting the MLB to postpone the team's upcoming four-game series against the Detroit Tigers.

Why it matters: Seven consecutive Cardinals games have now been canceled after St. Louis became the second team to report a significant coronavirus outbreak, just two weeks into the season.

N.Y., N.J. and Conn. to require travelers from 35 states to quarantine

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Travelers from 35 states are now required to quarantine for 14 days when traveling to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, per New York state's health department.

What's new: New York City will set up bridge and tunnel checkpoints to enforce the quarantine order, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, per the Wall Street Journal.

When U.S. politicians exploit foreign disinformation

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. political actors will keep weaponizing the impact of widespread foreign disinformation campaigns on American elections, making these operations that much more effective and attractive to Russia, China, Iran or other countries backing them.

Why it matters: Hostile powers’ disinformation campaigns aim to destabilize the U.S., and each time a domestic politician embraces them, it demonstrates that they work.

