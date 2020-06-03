8 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. investment firms in talks to acquire 49% stake in UAE natural gas pipelines

Global Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Asset Management are in advanced talks to acquire a 49% stake in Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s natural gas pipelines for $15 billion (including debt), per multiple reports.

Why it matters: Neither the pandemic nor energy price volatility has slowed global infrastructure investing.

  • Other investors would include Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, GIC, Snam, and NH Investment & Securities.

"Abu Dhabi has been opening up the operations of its state-owned oil producer to foreign partners as part of a push to diversify its economy and generate additional sources of funding. Adnoc has already sold shares in its distribution unit and brought in international investors to its refining and oil field services business. KKR and BlackRock agreed last year to invest $4 billion in Adnoc’s oil pipeline network. GIC bought a stake in the business later."
How coronavirus will alter natural gas markets

Venture capital reckons with its racial disparities

Venture capital is not the primary cause of, nor primary solution to, America's racial inequities. But as a major driver of wealth and opportunity, it does exacerbate them.

How it works: Black men are woefully underrepresented within VC firms at just 2%, based on the most recent data. Black women don't even rank a percentage point.

Private companies cut 2.8 million jobs in May

Private companies shed 2.8 million U.S. jobs last month, according to a report from payroll processor ADP and Moody’s Analytics.

Why it matters: It's way less than the nearly 9 million private sector jobs economists estimated would be lost in May, suggesting layoffs during the coronavirus crisis could be slowing sooner than Wall Street expected.

The growing focus on environmental justice could influence Biden's platform

The killing of George Floyd in police custody and protests against systemic racism are prompting many green groups to declare their support for racial justice, and one thing to watch now is how this all might influence Joe Biden's platform.

Driving the news: Even before the recent mass upheaval in response to Floyd's death, Biden said he was expanding outreach and eyeing wider plans around environmental justice, or the disproportionate pollution burdens facing poor communities and people of color.

