Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU) agreed to buy a 57% stake in the listed Canadian unit of insurer Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) for C$2.4 billion, or C$48.86 per share (5.1% premium over yesterday's closing price).

Why it matters: It's been nearly three years since Genworth agreed to be taken over by China Oceanwide Holdings, but Canadian regulators have been unwilling to sign off. This divestiture should let Genworth jump that hurdle.