Meet Brock Osweiler's Boss, Denver's most famous pit bull

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Meet Brock Osweiler's Boss, Denver's most famous pit bull

Brock Osweiler and Boss at Denver Animal Protection on Feb. 16. Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo courtesy of Denver Animal Protection

We'd like you to meet a very good boy: Boss is one of at least nine newly registered pit bulls in the city, according to Denver Animal Protection.

Why Boss matters: He belongs to Denver resident and former Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler, who helped the team to a Super Bowl 50 victory.

Flashback: Denver voters repealed a decades-old pit bull ban in November.

  • In his first stint with the Broncos, Osweiler lived in Lone Tree, so that he could legally own Boss and his pit bull sister (who has since passed away).
  • When he returned to the team in 2017, his furry "family" members stayed with relatives out of state.

What he's saying: Registering his best friend at Denver Animal Shelter was not only simple — it was a no-brainer. He hopes more people follow suit.

  • "It's important for people who are scared of pit bulls or think negatively about them to see that there are good pit bulls out there," Osweiler tells Axios.

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Alayna Alvarez, author of Denver
18 hours ago - Axios Denver

Denver is a top destination for those leaving San Francisco

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

It’s not your imagination, Denver — San Franciscans are flocking here.

Driving the news: U.S. Postal Service data analyzed by the San Francisco Chronicle shows Denver is second among out-of-state cities that Silicon Valley’s tech workers largely relocated to between March and November. The top one is Austin, Texas.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
John Frank, author of Denver
18 hours ago - Axios Denver

Denver's pandemic crime spikes

Data: Denver Police; Chart: Axios Visuals

The pandemic is generating its own type of crime wave in Denver.

The state of play: The majority of the 15 most common crimes in the city experienced increases in 2020 compared with the prior year, an Axios review of city data shows.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Feb 19, 2021 - Axios Events

Watch: The future of health care in the Rockies

Axios hosts a conversation Thursday, Feb. 25 at 12:30pm MT on the future of health care in Denver, featuring Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Denver Health chief medical officer Connie Price.