Meet Brock Osweiler's Boss, Denver's most famous pit bull

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Brock Osweiler and Boss at Denver Animal Protection on Feb. 16. Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo courtesy of Denver Animal Protection
We'd like you to meet a very good boy: Boss is one of at least nine newly registered pit bulls in the city, according to Denver Animal Protection.
Why Boss matters: He belongs to Denver resident and former Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler, who helped the team to a Super Bowl 50 victory.
Flashback: Denver voters repealed a decades-old pit bull ban in November.
- In his first stint with the Broncos, Osweiler lived in Lone Tree, so that he could legally own Boss and his pit bull sister (who has since passed away).
- When he returned to the team in 2017, his furry "family" members stayed with relatives out of state.
What he's saying: Registering his best friend at Denver Animal Shelter was not only simple — it was a no-brainer. He hopes more people follow suit.
- "It's important for people who are scared of pit bulls or think negatively about them to see that there are good pit bulls out there," Osweiler tells Axios.
This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.