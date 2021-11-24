Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images
A Broadway actor was charged Tuesday for allegedly joining the Oath Keepers in breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a Department of Justice statement.
Why it matters: The arrest of James Beeks, who's currently playing Judas in a traveling "Jesus Christ Superstar" production under the stage name James T. Justis and is also a Michael Jackson impersonator, adds "an odd twist in an sprawling case" against the far-right group, per Politico, which first reported the news.
- It was not immediately clear whether Beeks 49, of Orlando, Florida, was charged in connection with the DOJ's conspiracy case against the Oath Keepers, or whether the charges he faces, of obstruction of Congress and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds, are separate to this.
Details: The DOJ alleges that Beeks was part of "a group of Oath Keeper members and affiliates" who marched in "stack" formation to breach the Capitol and that he was wearing a Michael Jackson "BAD" world tour jacket and a black helmet while "carrying what appeared to be a homemade black shield."
- Prosecutors say that Beeks, described by Justice Department as "an affiliate of the Oath Keepers," was "part of a mob of people, including some who attacked law enforcement."
- He was also allegedly among a group that "tried to push their way through a line of law enforcement officers guarding a hallway that led to the Senate chamber."
For the record: Beeks was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in Milwaukee and made his initial appearance in the Eastern District of Wisconsin, the DOJ said.
- Beeks was released pending further court proceedings.
- He was still listed as appearing on the U.S. tour of the Andrew Lloyd Webber play early Wednesday.
By the numbers: More than 675 people arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Capitol riot, the Justice Department said.