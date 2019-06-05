Last year was a big one for entertainment. Television, radio and movies saw increased revenues — and audiences came to the theater in a big way.

By the numbers: The Broadway League announced that 2018 ticket sales and gross revenue had both reached record highs, with nearly 15 million in attendance and close to $2 billion in grosses, an increase of 7.8%.

The big picture: Other entertainment avenues also saw a boost in their numbers.

Internet advertising revenues in the U.S. rose 22% to $107.5 billion for full-year 2018, according to a report by PwC.

TV advertising increased 1.4%

Radio ads drew a 1% increase in ad spend.

Digital ad spending in the U.S. is expected to be greater than traditional ad spending this year for the first time, according to eMarketer's latest forecast.

