Broadcom disclosed Thursday two deals with Apple that will see the company getting roughly $15 billion in revenue from the iPhone maker through 2023.

Why it matters: While Apple gets the lion's share of revenue from the iPhone, there are many suppliers and component makers who make a fortune from the device; they just usually have to be cagey about offering details for fear of irking Apple. It's hard to stay silent, though, when Apple accounts for such material revenue.