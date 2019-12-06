Senior British diplomat quits over Brexit

Senior British diplomat Alexandra Hall Hall has left the U.K. diplomatic service over Brexit, saying in a letter that she could no longer "peddle half-truths" for the leaders she does not "trust," CNN reports.

Why it matters: Her resignation comes a week before the UK general election, "at a moment of deep political sensitivity for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is seeking re-election on the promise that he can 'get Brexit done,'" per CNN. In her resignation letter, she wrote that she was unnerved to see the British civil service deliver half honest information on Brexit, and how that has undermined the credibility of British diplomats around the world.

