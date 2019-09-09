British Airways has canceled 1,700 flights over the next 2 days in response to a strike by company pilots demanding higher pay, per the New York Times.

The big picture: The strike, which has disrupted approximately 195,000 passengers' travel plans, comes after months of pilots attempting to negotiate a pay hike. According to Forbes, the pilots union behind the strike says the walkout is costing the company £40 million ($49 million) per day, but could be settled for £5 million ($6 million) total. The pilots are set to strike again later this month if their demands aren't met.