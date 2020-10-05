1 hour ago - Health

Bristol Myers Squibb to buy cardiovascular drug developer MyoKardia for $13.1 billion

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Bristol Myers Squibb agreed to buy MyoKardia, a South San Francisco-based cardiovascular drug developer, for $13.1 billion in cash.

Why it matters: This illustrates the diversification downside of last year's $74 billion tie-up with Celgene, which made Bristol Myers heavily reliant on cancer therapies.

  • The deal values MyoKardia at $225 per share, representing a 61.2% premium to Friday's closing price.

The bottom line: "Bristol Myers gains mavacamten, an experimental heart disease therapy with blockbuster potential. The drug is being tested for treating obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a disease where a heart muscle thickens and obstructs blood flow. It affects up to 200,000 people across the U.S. and Europe," reports Reuters.

Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Shane Savitsky
33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday that she tested positive for coronavirus.

Why it matters: She is the latest member of President Trump's inner circle to be diagnosed with the illness over the last few days.

Orion Rummler
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

10 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week

Expand chart
Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

10 states set new highs last week for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project (CTP) and state health departments. Wyoming surpassed its record from the previous week.

Why it matters: While cases and hospitalizations have been trending up in the Midwest and through western states for weeks, a burst of record-high infections in the Northeast — and most notably, in New York — is new.

