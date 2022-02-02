Sign up for our daily briefing

Brian Flores says NFL lawsuit is "bigger than football"

Erin Doherty

Brian Flores coaching against the New England Patriots during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Mark Brown/Getty Images

Brian Flores, who was fired last month as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, said Wednesday that the lawsuit filed against the National Football League and each of its franchises for racial discrimination "is bigger than football."

Driving the news: "It’s hard to speak out. You’re making some sacrifices. But this is again, this is bigger than football. This is bigger than coaching," Flores said in an interview with CBS Morning on Wednesday morning.

  • "I absolutely want to coach in this league. But I’m not the only story here ... There are people who have come before me," Flores said.

Catch up quick: Flores in the lawsuit claims that he was informed by New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick that the New York Giants head coaching job had gone to someone else, three days before Flores was set to interview for the position. 

  • Flores alleges that he was only interviewed for that job because of the Rooney Rule, an NFL policy requiring teams to interview minority candidates for head coaching jobs.
  • "I’ve worked so hard to get to where I am in football to become a head coach. Put 18 years in this league. To go on what felt like was a sham interview, I was hurt," Flores said Wednesday.

The NFL and Dolphins both denied the allegations of racial discrimination, with the former saying Flores' claims were "without merit."

  • “We vehemently deny any allegations of racial discrimination and are proud of the diversity and inclusion throughout our organization. The implication that we acted in a manner inconsistent with the integrity of the game is incorrect," the Dolphins said in a statement.
  • “The NFL and our clubs are deeply committed to ensuring equitable employment practices and continue to make progress in providing equitable opportunities throughout our organizations. Diversity is core to everything we do, and there are few issues on which our clubs and our internal leadership team spend more time," the league said.

Go deeper: NFL sued for racial discrimination by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores

Ben Geman, author of Generate
40 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Taking stock of the global electric vehicle race

Expand chart
Data: International Energy Agency via EV-volumes.com; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The electric vehicle market is poised for both rapid growth and fundamental reshaping as a tsunami of new models start reaching drivers.

The big picture: Global EV sales — battery-electric and plug-in hybrid combined — more than doubled last year to around 6.6 million vehicles. They accounted for 8.6% of the global light-duty vehicle market, compared to about 2.5% in 2019, per a new International Energy Agency commentary.

TuAnh Dam
1 hour ago - Sports

Washington Football Team changes name to Washington Commanders

Photo: Patrick Semansky/AP

The Washington Football Team said on Wednesday that it will change its name to the Washington Commanders.

The big picture: The announcement ends an 18-month wait for the NFL franchise's new name and follows years of complaints from fans, politicians and corporate sponsors that its previous moniker was a racial slur.

Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Prepping for "Category 6" hurricanes, using a new wind tunnel

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A trend toward rapidly intensifying, powerful hurricanes in recent years is spurring experts to examine more closely how to prepare communities to better withstand such violent weather.

Driving the news: The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) recently awarded about $13 million over four years to Florida International University's (FIU) Extreme Events Institute to support the design of what is essentially a "Category 6" storm simulator.

