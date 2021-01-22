Sign up for our daily briefing

Fox News anchor Bret Baier's 13-year-old has 4th open-heart surgery

Mike Allen, author of AM
Paul Baier strikes a pose similar to one when he was a toddler, when PEOPLE first featured his health journey in 2009. Photo: Nick Mele for PEOPLE. Used by permission

Bret Baier's son Paul is recovering from his fourth open-heart surgery, and has "made leaps and bounds" since the 10-hour procedure last month, the Fox News anchor tells PEOPLE in the issue out today.

  • Paul, born with five congenital heart defects, had his first procedure as a newborn — then two more at 10 months old and 6 years old.
  • Paul said by Zoom: "Golf is my favorite sport. ... [My doctor] says I have to wait six to eight weeks, which I'm very excited for, because we're planning to go to Florida, and it's perfect weather there."

Baier said he and his wife, Amy, who also have a 10-year-old son, Daniel, recognize that every parent "has something" in terms of difficulties they face with their children — and Paul's condition is their "something."

Go deeper

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
7 mins ago - Sports

2021 Tokyo Olympics hang in the balance

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

10 months ago, the Tokyo Olympics were postponed. Now, less than six months ahead of their new start date, the dreaded word is being murmured: "canceled."

Driving the news: The Japanese government has privately concluded that the Games will have to be called off, The Times reports (subscription), citing an unnamed senior government source.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dion RabouinCourtenay BrownJennifer A. Kingson
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Biden's centrist words, liberal actions

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Biden talks like a soothing centrist. He promises to govern like a soothing centrist. But early moves show that he is keeping his promise to advance a liberal agenda.

Why it matters: Never before has a president done more by executive fiat in such a short period of time than Biden. And those specific actions, coupled with a push for a more progressive slate of regulators and advisers, look more like the Biden of the Democratic primary than the unity-and-restraint Biden of the general election.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Technology

Review of Trump ban marks major turning point for Facebook

Photo Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook's decision to ask its new independent Oversight Board to review the company's indefinite suspension of former President Trump is likely to set a critical precedent for how the social media giant handles political speech from world leaders.

What they're saying: "I very much hope and can expect … that they will uphold our decision," Facebook's VP of global affairs Nick Clegg tells Axios.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow