Fox News anchor Bret Baier's 13-year-old has 4th open-heart surgery

Paul Baier strikes a pose similar to one when he was a toddler, when PEOPLE first featured his health journey in 2009. Photo: Nick Mele for PEOPLE. Used by permission

Bret Baier's son Paul is recovering from his fourth open-heart surgery, and has "made leaps and bounds" since the 10-hour procedure last month, the Fox News anchor tells PEOPLE in the issue out today.

Paul, born with five congenital heart defects, had his first procedure as a newborn — then two more at 10 months old and 6 years old.

Paul said by Zoom: "Golf is my favorite sport. ... [My doctor] says I have to wait six to eight weeks, which I'm very excited for, because we're planning to go to Florida, and it's perfect weather there."

Baier said he and his wife, Amy, who also have a 10-year-old son, Daniel, recognize that every parent "has something" in terms of difficulties they face with their children — and Paul's condition is their "something."