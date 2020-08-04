The "richest game" in soccer will decide who enters the Premier League

Brentford and Fulham match up on Tuesday at world-famous Wembley Stadium in the EFL Championship Playoff Final, with the winner earning promotion to the English Premier League.

Why it matters: The annual match has been dubbed "the richest game in football," with the winner receiving hundreds of millions of dollars thanks to increased TV revenue and other financial perks of joining the world's best soccer league.

How it works: The 24-team Championship automatically promotes its top two finishers, while Nos. 3–6 fight for the third and final slot.

No. 1 Leeds United and No. 2 West Bromwich Albion earned automatic promotions.

earned automatic promotions. No. 3 Brentford beat No. 6 Swansea City, 3-2 on aggregate.

beat No. 6 Swansea City, 3-2 on aggregate. No. 4 Fulham beat No. 5 Cardiff City, 3-2 on aggregate.

What we're watching: Brentford and Fulham are local rivals, living in the shadow of Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea in West London.