7 hours ago - Sports

The "richest game" in soccer will decide who enters the Premier League

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Brentford and Fulham match up on Tuesday at world-famous Wembley Stadium in the EFL Championship Playoff Final, with the winner earning promotion to the English Premier League.

Why it matters: The annual match has been dubbed "the richest game in football," with the winner receiving hundreds of millions of dollars thanks to increased TV revenue and other financial perks of joining the world's best soccer league.

How it works: The 24-team Championship automatically promotes its top two finishers, while Nos. 3–6 fight for the third and final slot.

  • No. 1 Leeds United and No. 2 West Bromwich Albion earned automatic promotions.
  • No. 3 Brentford beat No. 6 Swansea City, 3-2 on aggregate.
  • No. 4 Fulham beat No. 5 Cardiff City, 3-2 on aggregate.

What we're watching: Brentford and Fulham are local rivals, living in the shadow of Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea in West London.

  • Brentford is looking to return to the Premier League for the first time in 73 years.
  • Fulham is hoping to bounce back after being relegated last season. The club is owned by Jaguars owner, Shahid Khan, and is known for signing Americans like Clint Dempsey and Brian McBride, and currently has two on the roster: starting defender Tim Ream and reserve midfielder Luca de la Torre.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 18,359,053 — Total deaths: 695,709 — Total recoveries — 10,952,311Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 4,738,853 — Total deaths: 156,041 — Total recoveries: 1,513,446 — Total tests: 57,543,852Map.
  3. States: New York City health commissioner resigns in protest of De Blasio's coronavirus response — New York ER doctor on pandemic advice: "We know what works"
  4. Public health: 59% of Americans support nationwide 2-week stay-at-home order in NPR poll Atrium Health CEO says "virtual hospital" has treated 13,000 COVID patients.
  5. Politics: Trump tells "Axios on HBO" that pandemic is "under control," despite surges in infections and uptick in deaths.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
Updated 55 mins ago - World

Massive explosion rocks Beirut

Photo: Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images

A major explosion has slammed central Beirut, Lebanon, damaging buildings as far as several miles away and injuring scores of people.

Driving the news: The cause of the explosion is unknown. It's also unclear how many people were killed or wounded, but the Lebanese Red Cross has told AP that casualties number in the hundreds. Reuters reports that at least 10 people have been killed, citing security sources.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Miriam Kramer
Updated 2 hours ago - Science

The U.S. is at risk of attacks in space

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Other nations are catching up to U.S. capabilities in space, potentially putting American assets in orbit at risk.

Why it matters: From GPS to imagery satellites and others that can peer through clouds, space data is integral to American national security.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow