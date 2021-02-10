Sign up for our daily briefing

Waterfront mansion with putt putt course and tiki bar asks $6M

Photo: realtor.com

For $6 million, you can turn this beachfront Bradenton home into your own personal 5-star resort.

  • The property, which Creative Loafing Tampa Bay aptly called a "massive compound," was custom built in 2017 by an international pilot and his wife, the publication reported.

Price change: It was first listed in 2018 for $7.5 million, according to its price history on realtor.com.

  • The exact address is 10216 46th Ave W. At 4,486 square feet, it has 6 beds and 7.5 baths.

Amenities: Separate guest/beach cottages, putt putt course, tiki huts (yes, plural), resort-style pool, fire pits, private dock/boat lift, lush tropical gardens, outdoor kitchen.

Features: Custom stonework and woodwork throughout, expansive water views, owner's suite with fireplace, additional guest suites, high-end kitchen, Forno Bravo pizza oven, 500-bottle wine cellar, well-crafted architectural details.

Listed by: Judie Berger at Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Photo: realtor.com
Photo: realtor.com
Photo: realtor.com
Photo: realtor.com
Photo: realtor.com

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Feb 8, 2021 - Sports

In photos: Scenes from first Super Bowl with socially distanced fans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The first Super Bowl with coronavirus precautions in place ended in victory for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida Sunday night.

The big picture: The game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa took place with more cardboard cutouts (30,000) than fans (25,000). The NFL provided those present with personal protective equipment including masks and hand sanitizer before the game.

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
50 mins ago - Economy & Business

A million American mothers are out of work

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Nearly a million American mothers have left the workforce during the pandemic — and many of them might not return.

Why it matters: We've dialed the clock back decades in terms of women's workplace progress.

Mike AllenJim VandeHei
53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP eyes working-class future

House GOP freshmen on Jan. 4, with Leader Kevin McCarthy (left) and Rep. Rodney Davis of House Administration Committee. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Republicans, long reliant on big business and the rich, see a post-Trump future centered on working class white, Hispanic and Black voters, top GOP officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: This is a substantial shift, born of necessity and the post-Trump reality. It would push Republicans further away from the interests of corporate America and traditional conservative ideas like entitlement reform.

