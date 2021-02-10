For $6 million, you can turn this beachfront Bradenton home into your own personal 5-star resort.

The property, which Creative Loafing Tampa Bay aptly called a "massive compound," was custom built in 2017 by an international pilot and his wife, the publication reported.

Price change: It was first listed in 2018 for $7.5 million, according to its price history on realtor.com.

The exact address is 10216 46th Ave W. At 4,486 square feet, it has 6 beds and 7.5 baths.

Amenities: Separate guest/beach cottages, putt putt course, tiki huts (yes, plural), resort-style pool, fire pits, private dock/boat lift, lush tropical gardens, outdoor kitchen.

Features: Custom stonework and woodwork throughout, expansive water views, owner's suite with fireplace, additional guest suites, high-end kitchen, Forno Bravo pizza oven, 500-bottle wine cellar, well-crafted architectural details.

Listed by: Judie Berger at Premier Sotheby's International Realty

