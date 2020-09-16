4 mins ago - Energy & Environment

BP outlines the path for coal in annual outlook

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Data: BP Energy Outlook; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

The biggest takeaway from BP's annual long-term outlook was about peak oil demand, but there are other interesting points in the report as well— including its take on coal's future.

Why it matters: While global consumption is already heading downward, the slope of the decline absent much stronger policies is nowhere near consistent with holding the temperature rise in check.

Here's how BP thinks coal's future could look under two broad scenarios:

  • "Business as usual" represents what happens if "government policies, technologies and social preferences continue to evolve in a manner and speed seen over the recent past."
  • The other two scenarios represent an energy system consistent with meeting the temperature-limiting goals of the Paris Agreement.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Energy & Environment

The case for energy tech investment

Reproduced from Columbia's Center on Global Energy Policy; Note: The budget for FY21 is not yet finalized. Budgets for FY22-FY26 are the author's proposed funding; Chart: Axios Visuals 

A pair of new reports argue for greatly expanding American research and development into climate-friendly energy tech at a time when the political terrain for big spending increases could soon become more fertile.

Why it matters: Joe Biden is vowing a major investment push if elected and the report could influence the scope and specifics of those research, development and demonstration plans.

Fadel Allassan
Sports

Big Ten to begin football season in October

An Ohio State-Rutgers football game in 2016. Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Big Ten announced Wednesday that it will begin its football season during the weekend of Oct. 23-24, backed by daily coronavirus testing for all on-field personnel and enhanced cardiac screenings.

Why it matters: The conference was the first Power 5 league to postpone its 2020 fall sports seasons because of coronavirus concerns.

Ina Fried, author of Login
Technology

Apple just significantly deepened its bet on services

Photo: Apple

As expected Tuesday, Apple debuted new iPads and Apple Watch models featuring new colors and modest hardware advances. But the really significant long-term move for Apple was the further expansion of its services business.

Why it matters: With the slowing down of the smartphone market, Apple has turned to services to become its key growth engine.

