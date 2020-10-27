2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

BP ekes out profit despite pandemic's bite

BP reported an $86 million third-quarter profit Tuesday — a result that beat analysts' expectations but nonetheless signals how the pandemic is weighing heavily on the industry.

Why it matters: It's the first of several earnings reports this week from oil-and-gas giants that provide the latest window on COVID-19's ongoing effect. Shell reports Thursday and U.S. giants Chevron and Exxon report Friday.

By the numbers: BP's profit came after a $6.7 billion loss the prior quarter during the worst of the pandemic's price and demand impact.

  • "Compared to the previous quarter, the result benefitted from the absence of significant exploration write-offs and recovering oil and gas prices and demand," BP said.
  • However, this was "partly offset by a significantly lower oil trading result," BP said, also noting the "extremely weak environment" for refining.
  • The profit in the July-September period is far less than its $2.3 billion profit in Q3 of 2019.

The big picture: The industry's outlook remains tethered to COVID-19's path, even as energy demand is returning.

  • BP's report notes "early signs of global economic recovery" as restrictions have eased and governments provide economic stimulus.
  • "However, the shape and pace of the recovery is uncertain, as it depends on the further spread of the pandemic."

Canadian oil heavyweights team up in $18 billion deal

Cenovus Energy is buying Husky Energy in an all-stock deal valued at $18 billion including debt, the latest step in a wave of industry consolidation amid a pandemic that has sapped oil prices and demand.

Why it matters: The agreement will create Canada's third-largest oil-and-gas producer, with 750,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in combined production, the company said, which includes lots of oil-sands and heavy oil output.

Private equity shifts its attention to renewable energy

Private equity is watching the consolidation of the North American oil and gas sector from the sidelines, instead focusing its energy efforts on renewables.

Driving the news: Cenovus Energy on Sunday agreed to buy Husky Energy for $2.9 billion in stock, in a deal that would create Canada’s third-largest oil and gas producer.

Federal judge blocks DOJ from defending Trump in Carroll rape defamation case

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the Justice Department's attempted intervention on behalf of President Trump in writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit against him, after she accused him of raping her in a dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Catch up quick: The agency argued that Trump was "acting within the scope of his office" as president when he said in 2019 that Caroll was "lying" about her claim.

