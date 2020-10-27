BP ekes out profit despite pandemic's bite

BP reported an $86 million third-quarter profit Tuesday — a result that beat analysts' expectations but nonetheless signals how the pandemic is weighing heavily on the industry.

Why it matters: It's the first of several earnings reports this week from oil-and-gas giants that provide the latest window on COVID-19's ongoing effect. Shell reports Thursday and U.S. giants Chevron and Exxon report Friday.

By the numbers: BP's profit came after a $6.7 billion loss the prior quarter during the worst of the pandemic's price and demand impact.

"Compared to the previous quarter, the result benefitted from the absence of significant exploration write-offs and recovering oil and gas prices and demand," BP said.

However, this was "partly offset by a significantly lower oil trading result," BP said, also noting the "extremely weak environment" for refining.

The profit in the July-September period is far less than its $2.3 billion profit in Q3 of 2019.

The big picture: The industry's outlook remains tethered to COVID-19's path, even as energy demand is returning.