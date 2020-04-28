45 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Coronavirus-driven "demand destruction" hammers BP's profits

Ben Geman

A New Zealand BP petrol station showing the decline in prices on April 11. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Oil-and-gas giant BP reported an extremely steep decline in quarterly profits on Tuesday in a stark sign of how the collapse in demand and prices is affecting the world's biggest producers.

Driving the news: The London-based multinational posted a quarterly profit of roughly $800 million, a two-thirds drop from $2.4 billion in the same period last year.

  • The results reflect lower prices, and "demand destruction" in March, among other forces. "The environment is brutal," CEO Bernard Looney told the Financial Times.

Why it matters: The report provides fresh detail into how the sector is planning to navigate a tough new landscape.

  • "I think we’re in this for quite some time," Looney told Reuters. The company reported an increase in debt.
  • BP, which has already announced a deep spending cut, said it's taking other steps to shore up its finances, including a new $10 billion credit facility.
  • The company said it's planning for a breakeven point below $35-per-barrel (Brent) in 2021.

What's next: More tough reports. Shell posts its results on Thursday, followed by ExxonMobil and Chevron on Friday.

  • And looking ahead, the second quarter is likely to be even tougher. The International Energy Agency sees far greater demand loss during this period, with the trough coming in April and only slight recovery in May.
  • BP expects its production to fall next quarter, and demand for refined fuels will be "significantly lower in BP’s key European and North America businesses."

Axios

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Nigeria and Bangladesh joined several European countries and U.S. states in beginning to reopen parts of their economies Tuesday as global cases topped 3 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 211,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. Almost 895,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 988,000 from nearly 5.6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 229,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 6 hours ago - Health
Ben Geman

Experts say EU's coronavirus recovery should include green energy investments

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

European Union advisers are recommending that economic recovery measures for the coronavirus pandemic be in line with climate policy with low-carbon investments, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: It's the latest wrinkle in growing calls to orient huge financial recovery packages in Europe and elsewhere toward low-carbon industries.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowApr 27, 2020 - Economy & Business
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 56,200 people in the U.S., accounting for about a quarter of the world's death toll, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Several state and city authorities are easing coronavirus restrictions, but the pandemic is a long way from over, and its impact on our daily lives, information ecosystem, politics, cities and health care will last even longer.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 6 hours ago - Health